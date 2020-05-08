Flower Moon rises over Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – Mother Nature put on quite a show overnight, as the so-called Flower Moon, the last supermoon of 2020, lit the skies above the Wasatch Front.

Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza recorded the Flower Moon as it rose above Lone Peak about 9:45 p.m.

According to NASA, the phrase “supermoon” refers to either a new or full Moon which occurs within 90% of perigee, the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.”

In the Western Hemisphere, the Flower Moon is also known as the Corn Planting Moon or the Milk Moon, names that first appeared in a 1930’s version of the Maine Farmers Almanac.

The next supermoon will appear in April, 2021.