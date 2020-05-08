Flower Moon rises over Wasatch Front

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
The Flower Moon, last supermoon of 2020, rises over Lone Peak on the Wasatch Front, May 7, 2020. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – Mother Nature put on quite a show overnight, as the so-called Flower Moon, the last supermoon of 2020, lit the skies above the Wasatch Front.

The Flower Moon, last supermoon of 2020, rises over Lone Peak on the Wasatch Front, May 7, 2020. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza recorded the Flower Moon as it rose above Lone Peak about 9:45 p.m.

According to NASA, the phrase “supermoon” refers to either a new or full Moon which occurs within 90% of perigee, the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.”

In the Western Hemisphere, the Flower Moon is also known as the Corn Planting Moon or the Milk Moon, names that first appeared in a 1930’s version of the Maine Farmers Almanac.

The next supermoon will appear in April, 2021.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here