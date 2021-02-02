Ford, Google announce technology partnership

Feb. 1 (UPI) — Ford and Google announced a new partnership Monday to allow Ford and Lincoln vehicle models will feature Android and Google apps and services built-in by 2023.

Ford said Google Cloud will be the automaker’s preferred cloud provider as part of the deal. Vehicles at all price levels will have access to Google’s offerings.

“As Ford continues the most profound transformation in our history with electrification, connectivity and self-driving, Google and Ford coming together establish an innovation powerhouse truly able to deliver a superior experience for our customers and modernize our business,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

The automaker said the partnership will help it improve the customer driving experiences with differentiated technology and personalized services and modernize product development, manufacturing and supply chain management with the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The deal will fast track the implementation of data-driven business models where customers can receive real-time notices such as maintenance requests or trade-in alerts.

“We’re proud to partner to apply the best of Google’s AI, data analytics, compute and cloud platforms to help transform Ford’s business and build automotive technologies that keep people safe and connected on the road,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said.

Ford said the use of technology like Google Assistant will allow drivers to use voice commands so they can keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

“With Google Maps as the vehicles’ primary navigation, drivers can reach their destination faster with information on real-time traffic, automatic rerouting, lane guidance and more,” Ford said in a statement. “With Google Play, drivers will have access to their favorite apps for listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks and more. These apps are optimized and integrated for in-vehicle use.”