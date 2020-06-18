Former Atlanta officer faces murder charge for Rayshard Brooks shooting

June 17 (UPI) — A former Atlanta police officer faces murder charges for shooting and killing a man outside a Wendy’s restaurant, sparking protests against racism and excessive force in law enforcement, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

In addition to the murder count, Garrett Rolfe has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of violation of oath by an officer, all felonies. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced the charges during a news conference.

Rolfe shot and killed Rayshard Brooks on Friday while trying to arrest the man for suspected DUI.

Another officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, also faces one count of aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath. Howard said Brosnan, who is on administrative duty, plans to testify against Rolfe in the state’s case.

Video from the arrest released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation appears to show Brooks taking a Taser from an officer, running from police and then turning back toward them before Rolfe shot at him.

Howard said that after the shooting, Rolfe kicked Brooks and stood on the man’s shoulders as he was dying on the ground.

L. Chris Stewart, one of the attorneys for Brooks’ family, said he “saw a lot of hope today.”

“As the district attorney said, this is the first time another officer has decided to be a government witness and testify against another officer. That’s what policing is,” he said.

“That’s the kind of officers that make these streets safe, that stop instances like this from happening. When you’re willing to step up and say ‘that was wrong.'”

One day after Brooks’ death, Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields resigned from the department and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pushed for Rolfe to be fired.

Brooks’ death, which came amid weeks of protests over police brutality targeted primarily at African Americans, renewed the urgency of demonstrations in Atlanta.

Protesters called for police reforms in the city, and some burned down the Wendy’s restaurant outside where Brooks was killed.

Demonstrators gathered there again Wednesday after Howard announced the charges, some chanting “Whose streets? Our streets,” according to CNN.

Howard called for both Rolfe and Brosnan to turn themselves in to police by 6 p.m. He recommended no bond for Rolfe and a $50,000 bond for Brosnan.