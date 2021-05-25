Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling arrested in fatal shooting

May 25 (UPI) — Former Michigan State University basketball player Keith Appling was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday night.

Appling, 29, was arrested by Michigan State Police without incident at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday. A firearm was also recovered during the arrest, police said.

Police named Appling as a suspect in a shooting that left 66-year-old Clyde Edwards dead.

At about 7:10 p.m. Saturday, police said Appling got into a verbal altercation with the victim that then turned physical before he fired multiple gunshots and fled the scene in a Buick Regal.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.

A black revolver was found lying at the scene a few feet away from a Michigan State University hat, according to a police report.

A search for Appling was initiated on Sunday.

In 2017, Appling pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing a Detroit police officer in an unrelated traffic stop. He was ordered to serve one year in prison and five years on probation.