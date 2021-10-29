Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime

Oct. 28 (UPI) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime for allegedly groping a woman at the Executive Mansion last year, officials said Thursday.

Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the New York Court system confirmed to The Washington Post a complaint against Cuomo, who resigned in August after a state investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women.

“As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” Chalfen said.

According to a copy of the complaint obtained by WNBC-TV in New York City, Cuomo committed the misdemeanor act of forcible touching at his official residence on the afternoon of Dec. 7.

“At the aforesaid date, time and location the defendant Andrew M. Cuomo did intentionally and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim [redacted] and into her intimate body part. Specifically, the victims (sic) left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute in such case made and provided,” the complaint states.

An Aug. 3, report by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women both inside and out of government, took steps to retaliate against one of his accusers and that his administration fostered a hostile workplace.