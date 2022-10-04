Former President Donald Trump sues CNN

Oct. 4 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump sued CNN for the second time in three years on Monday, demanding that the news outlet pay $475 million in punitive damage for a “campaign of dissuasion in form of libel and slander.”

Trump, who is considering a run for president again in 2024, complained about the network’s use of such words as “racist” and “insurrectionists” in reference to coverage connected to him. Trump’s libel suit against CNN over an op-ed piece was dismissed by the courts.

Trump cited a 2019 interview with singer Linda Ronstadt who compared Trump’s presidency to Nazi rule in Germany during World War II as evidence he was defamed. He charged that those opinions were presented as fact by the network.

Trump also took issue with the network’s use of the term “the Big Lie,” to his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, saying the words are a direct comparison to tactics used by Adolf Hitler.

The former president has not backed away from his claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election even though his efforts to prove the fraud in court have lost repeatedly and Trump himself is now under investigation for his attempts to overturn the election.

Last year, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused Trump and his attorneys of spreading “disinformation” about Georgia’s elections. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the state in the 2020 election to win Georgia’s electoral college votes.