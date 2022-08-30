Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 92

Aug. 30 (UPI) — Mikhail Gorbachev, the president of the former Soviet Union, has died. He was 92 years old.

Gorbachev, who was the final president of the Soviet Union before it dissolved, died in Moscow, the Central Clinical Hospital said, according to state-owned Russian news agency TASS and CNN.

“Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a severe and prolonged illness,” the hospital said.

Gorbachev became president of the Soviet Union in 1985 and remained in office through its dissolution in 1991.

His rule was marked by the concepts of perestroika and glasnost, meaning reform and openness.