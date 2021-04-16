Former Vice President Mike Pence has pacemaker installed

April 15 (UPI) — Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent a procedure to install a pacemaker this week, his office announced Thursday.

Pence, 61, had surgery Wednesday at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Va., a statement said. He had the device put in because of “symptoms associated with a slow heart rate.”

His office said the surgery was a success and that he would be returning to his normal routine “in the coming days.”

“I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, including Dr. Brett Atwater and Dr. Behnam Tehrani,” Pence said.

“I also appreciate the consultation of my longtime Indiana physicians, Dr. Michael Busk and Dr. Charles Taliercio at Ascension St. Vincent. My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals.”

Pence revealed in 2016 he had an asymptotic left bundle branch block, a condition that causes the left ventricle of the heart to contract later than the right ventricle.