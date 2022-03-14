Fort Hood trooper dies during training incident in California

March 13 (UPI) — A 23-year-old Fort Hood Army trooper died during a training incident in California, the military base said.

Spc. Joseph M. Meitl, died while training at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., on Thursday, the Fort Hood press center said in a statement Saturday.

He served as an armored cannon crewmember and was participating in the brigade’s collective training at the National Training Center on the week of his death.

Fort Hood said the incident is under investigation.

Meitl joined the U.S. Army in May 2020 and was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team and the 1st Cavalry Division.

He received awards including an Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible trooper and teammate,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter, commander, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection.”

Fort Hood said that leadership will continue to provide “support and assistance” to Meitl’s family.