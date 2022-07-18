Four dead in sheriff’s office helicopter crash in New Mexico

July 18 (UPI) — A sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico, killing four people.

Three Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office employees and one worker with the county’s fire department were died in the crash near Las Vegas, N.M., the sheriff’s office posted Saturday afternoon on Twitter. No one survived the crash.

“These personnel were headed back to Albuquerque after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire,” the sheriff’s office said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, according to a CNN report, along with the county sheriff’s office and state police.

The Metro 2 helicopter, N911SZ, last recorded a position at 2:32 p.m. Saturday “near Las Vegas,” accordign to the online flight tracking tool FlightAware. The sheriff’s office also operates a second helicopter, N911ZZ.

In the past several days, sheriff’s office used the Metro 2 helicopter to fight a small fire in the East Mountains near Albuquerque, and the Atalaya Fire near Santa Fe, KRQE-TV reported.