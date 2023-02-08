Four hospitalized after fire on United Airlines flight forces return to San Diego airport

Feb. 7 (UPI) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in the cabin of a United Airlines flight shortly before taking off from San Diego International Airport Tuesday.

Fire officials confirmed two other people on the flight declined treatment after the fire, which was caused by an external battery pack in the cabin of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

“Flight crew prevented the fire from spreading to the cabin. Two patients transported to hospital and more being [evaluated],” the San Diego Fire Department said in a Tweet.

United took possession of the 1.5-year-old plane in August, 2021. The plane was assembled at the Boeing plant in Renton, Wash.

The flight was headed for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey at the time the fire broke out around 7:15 a.m. PST.