Freight train derails while crossing the Potomac at Harpers Ferry

Dec. 22 (UPI) — A CSX freight train derailed off a bridge while crossing the Potomac River at Harpers Ferry, W.V., on Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the derailment, which sent several cars into the river at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday. No cause has been announced.

A press release from the Washington County Department of Emergency Services said a road near the bridge is closed and is expected to stay closed until at least midnight, possibly longer.

“Washington County Emergency Management is closely monitoring the scene and reports no injuries, no spills, no hazardous materials and no immediate danger to the public,” the release said.

“We’ll be working nonstop, in a safe manner, to restore the area as soon as possible,” Bryan Tucker, a spokesman for CSX, told WTOP of Washington, D.C.

Tucker also said he expects the tracks to be clear sometime after 10 p.m. Saturday., and that Amtrak service will not be affected by the incident.

The National Park Service has closed several parts of Harpers Ferry National Historic Park due to the incident, some temporarily and some — such as the walking path across the Potomac, which is part of the bridge — indefinitely.