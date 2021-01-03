French authorities arrest 5, issue 1,200 fines after illegal rave

Jan. 3 (UPI) — French authorities arrested five people and issued about 1,200 fines after discovering an illegal New Year’s rave in the French countryside.

More than 2,500 people defied the government’s coronavirus restrictions and national curfew to attend the event in Brittany.

About two-thirds of the fines issued were related to COVID-19 restrictions and 400 to drug offenses, police said.

Local police tried to shut the party down Thursday, but faced “violent hostility” from partygoers, who had planned to stay until Tuesday.

Police said a number of the partygoers were from Britain and Spain.

France instituted a national curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in mid-December.

