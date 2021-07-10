Ga. golf course shooting suspect bound and gagged 2 victims, warrants say

July 10 (UPI) — A Georgia golf course shooting suspect allegedly “bound the hands, legs, and mouth” of two of his three victims, warrants said.

Three men were found shot to death on July 3 at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga., about 27 miles north of Atlanta, including a golf pro and two other men found in the bed of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck left at the scene.

The two victims in the bed of the pickup truck had been bound and gagged before being placed there, according to warrants made public Friday.

Georgia authorities said Thursday they had arrested Bryan Rhoden in Chamblee, Ga. on charges of killing pro golfer Gene Siller, 46, of Cumming, Ga., Henry Valdez, 46, of California, and Paul Pierson, 76, a Kansas resident and owner of the Ram pickup truck, on July 3.

Siller was fatally shot on the 10th hole of the country club because he witnessed a crime involving the suspect and two other deceased men in the pickup truck, police said Tuesday.

Rhoden has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox told reporters Thursday during an evening press conference.

Cox said he couldn’t reveal much about the investigation since it’s ongoing, but added “we definitely feel confident there was not relationship between the shooter and Mr. Siller.”

The kidnapping charges stem from accusations that Rhoden abducted Pierson and Valdez, bound their hands, legs and mouths with tape and hid their bodies in enclosed bed of the truck, according to the warrants.