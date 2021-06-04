Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon to reunite for ‘Thelma & Louise’ anniversary event

June 4 (UPI) — “Thelma & Louise” stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon will reunite for the film’s 30th anniversary this month.

The actresses will attend a special drive-in screening of the movie June 18 in partnership with MGM and Cinespia’s Drive In at The Greek in Los Angeles.

Davis and Sarandon will take part in a Q&A before the screening. The event will benefit the LA Regional Food Bank and The Geena Davis Institute On Gender in Media.

“‘Thelma & Louise’ is a landmark film that left an indelible mark on popular culture when it was released 30 years ago,” MGM Film Group chairman Michael De Luca and MGM film group president Pamela Abdy said. “We’re thrilled to celebrate its lasting legacy with a special screening event, and look forward to honoring Geena and Susan, whose groundbreaking characters paved the way for female empowerment stories in Hollywood.”

“Thelma & Louise” opened in theaters in May 1991. The film is directed by Ridley Scott and co-stars Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, Christopher McDonald, Stephen Tobolowsky and Brad Pitt.

“Thelma & Louise” follows the titular Thelma (Davis) and Louise (Sarandon), two friends turned accidental outlaws during a road trip through the Southwest. Davis and Sarandon reflected on the film’s legacy.

“What was so striking was the intense reaction to the film. Thelma and Louise end up driving off a cliff, and still viewers felt exhilarated by their story. It made me realize how few opportunities we give women to come out of a movie feeling inspired and empowered by the female characters. It changed everything about how I chose roles moving forward,” Davis said.

“When we were filming ‘Thelma & Louise’ 30 years ago, we had no idea the kind of cultural impact it would continue to have for decades. At the time, it was revolutionary to have two women in a film that weren’t enemies and were having fun together on screen. I think that’s been one of the biggest breakthroughs — today there are so many brilliant female actors making films where women aren’t adversarial to each other and have the power to determine their own destiny,” Sarandon added.

“Thelma & Louise” grossed over $45 million at the domestic box office and was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Actress for both Sarandon and Davis.