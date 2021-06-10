George Floyd murder trial of three ex-officers scheduled for March 7

June 9 (UPI) — Ex-Minneapolis Police Department Officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao will stand trial on March 7 for the murder of George Floyd. Jury selection will start the following day with opening statements set for March 28.

The officers are charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder and manslaughter in the murder of Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of two counts muder and one count of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing.

Floyd, who was 46 years old, died after Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck. Floyd repeatedly told Chauvin that he couldn’t breathe. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd: Kueng knelt on his back while Lane held his legs down.

Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the nearly 10-minute restraint.

All four former officers face federal charges in Floyd’s death.