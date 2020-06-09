George Floyd to be buried Tuesday next to mother in Houston

June 9 (UPI) — George Floyd, whose death has spurred a global movement against police brutality, will be buried during a private funeral service Tuesday in his hometown of Houston.

Floyd, 46, died on Memorial Day during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers responding to a report of a man passing a counterfeit bill at a store. Video captured a white officer kneeling on the neck of the unarmed black man for nearly 9 minutes before he died, setting off protests around the world.

Memorial services were held for Floyd in Minneapolis, New York and North Carolina last week. On Monday, thousands of mourners lined up for a public visitation at the Fountains of Praise Church in Houston.

Tuesday’s funeral, which begins at 11 a.m. CDT, is private, but will be broadcast and live streamed.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver the eulogy.

Following the funeral service, Floyd’s body will be taken by horse-drawn carriage to Houston Memorial Gardens in suburban Pearland, Texas, to be buried next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd. A contingent of Houston police will escort the funeral procession.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were among those who honored Floyd at Monday’s visitation.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met with Floyd’s family on Monday at a Houston restaurant, family attorney Ben Crump wrote in a Twitter post.

“These disparities have plagued our nation for far too long,” Biden tweeted. “It’s time we rebuild our country upon more just and equal foundations — and finally close race-based wealth and income gaps.

“American history isn’t a fairy tale with a guaranteed happy ending. But we have the power to write the future we want for this nation. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.”

A vigil for Floyd will be held Tuesday night at First Christian Church in Houston.

“We invite the Houston community to join us outside to honor the life of George Floyd and all the other Black lives lost due to injustice,” church leaders wrote in a Facebook post.

A similar vigil was held Monday at Floyd’s alma mater, Jack Yates High School, where he starred in football and helped win the Texas state championship in 1992. Hundreds attended the candlelight event, including former teammates, alumni and members of the Floyd family.

Four former Minneapolis officers have been charged in Floyd’s death, including Derek Chauvin, who was seen on the video pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck, which an autopsy concluded asphyxiated him. Chauvin faces a charge of second-degree murder. Three other officers are charged as accomplices. All four have been fired from the police department.

Chauvin made his first court appearance via video link on Monday. Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding raised his conditional bail from $750,000 to $1 million and his unconditional bail from $1 million to $1.25 million.