Georgia authorities arrest boyfriend in slaying of Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn

Feb. 23 (UPI) — Georgia authorities have named a suspect in the death of Anitra Gunn, a Fort Valley State University student whose body was found Tuesday night.

Earlier in February, 22, was accused of breaking windows at Gunn’s apartment and slashing her tires.

Shortly after a court appearance related to those charges Friday, prosecutors charged Little with malice murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Little was Gunn’s boyfriend, authorities and family members say.

Police began searching for Gunn on Friday.

Her father, Christopher Gunn, said he texted her Friday morning to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day and after she didn’t respond to texts or calls for the rest of the day, he requested a welfare check at her home.

No signs of a struggle or robbery were found at her home, but on Gunn’s car was found in a neighbor’s yard, damaged and missing the front bumper.

Investigators found Gunn’s body Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in Peach County, Ga.

On Thursday, an autopsy was completed and the cause of death was announced as homicide, though the exact manner of death has not been released pending toxicology results.