Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2021 (UPI) — A Georgia jury on Wednesday found three men guilty of murder for killing Ahmaud Arbery last year.

The verdict came after about 9 hours of deliberations over the course of two days.

Travis McMichael fired the shot that killed Arbery while he was out for a jog Feb. 23, 2020. He and his father, Greg McMichael, and neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, chased down Arbery in their pickup trucks, boxing him in before the younger McMichael fired the fatal shots.

They each faced a single count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Travis McMichael was convicted on all charges, Gregory McMichael was convicted of all but the malice murder charge, and Bryan was convicted of all but malice murder and one count of felony murder.

In closing arguments on Monday, defense attorneys argued that the three men had carried out a lawful “citizens arrest,” believing that Arbery was a “recurring intruder” in the Brunswick, Ga., neighborhood when he was shot.

Prosecutors sought to argue that the men’s actions did not constitute a lawful citizens arrest because they never actually witnessed Arbery committing a crime. Instead, they contend, the men decided to attack him because “he was a Black man running down the street.”

Defense attorney Jason Sheffield told jurors that Travis McMichael thought Arbery was a burglar because he’d seen him in the neighborhood before — and only shot him when he felt a need to defend himself.