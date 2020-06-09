German prosecutor: Evidence indicates Madeleine McCann died

June 9 (UPI) — A German prosecutor investigating the disappearance 13 years ago of toddler Madeleine McCann says there’s evidence indicating the girl is dead.

Hans Christian Wolters said there’s not yet enough evidence to prosecute suspect Christian Bruckner and appealed to the public for help in the case.

Wolters said evidence points toward McCann being dead, but noted that he couldn’t specify details. He also said there’s insufficient evidence to arrest Bruckner.

“That’s why we need more information from people especially places he has lived so we can target these places especially and search there for Madeleine,” he said.

German authorities said last week Bruckner is being investigated for possible involvement in the disappearance of 5-year-old Inga Gehrike five years ago, in circumstances they say was similar to McCann’s. He’s also being eyed for the 2001 disappearance of 9-year-old Peggy Knobloch in Bayreuth.

Authorities said Bruckner has a list of convictions that include child sexual abuse, theft and drug dealing. He was convicted in December for a 2005 rape and is serving a seven-year sentence in a German prison.

McCann disappeared while on a family vacation in Portugal in 2007. Her parents were initially suspects but were ultimately cleared by police.