Gerrit W. Gong, LDS Apostle, cleared of COVID-19, as is his wife

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and wife Susan Lindsay, have tested negative after battling COVID-19, and have cleared their quarantine period.

The LDS Church issued a statement confirming the initial diagnosis on Oct. 6. On Friday, Gong posted the recovery news on social media sites.

“We are very moved and grateful for the many well wishes and prayers we have received from you from around the world,” the Friday message says. “Thank you for your faith on our behalf. Our doctors indicate we have now both successfully completed our quarantines.

“With continued precautions, for example, wearing a mask, frequent handwashing and social distancing, I look forward to returning to my full responsibilities next week. We are most grateful to you and look forward to being with you soon.”