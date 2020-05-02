Giant Asian hornet with ‘excruciating’ sting makes its way to U.S. mainland

DENVER, May 2, 2020 (UPI) — Washington agriculture authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout for an invasive giant wasp with an “excruciating” sting that attacks honeybee colonies, leaving thousands of bees without heads.

“The Asian giant hornet been called the most venomous, intimidating insect in the world, and it even scares away other hornets,” said Timothy Lawrence, director of the Island County extension office at Washington State University.

Asian giant hornets originating in South Korea were first reported last fall near Vancouver Island in British Columbia. Then, residents in Blaine, Wash., near the Canadian border, used an invasive species app to report wasps that were confirmed to be Asian giant hornets from Japan, the state agriculture department said.

An infestation of the new giant wasps could be devastating for beekeepers who bring their hives to the state to pollinate Northwest Pacific crops like cherries, blueberries and apples.

“Commercial beekeepers have 300 to 400 hives in the area. They may not want to go to certain counties if this infestation takes hold,” Lawrence said.

In Europe, the invasive yellow-legged Asian hornets, which also kill honeybees and other pollinators, has caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage to crops in France and elsewhere after they gained a foothold.

The Asian giant hornets, also called “yak-killer hornets,” measure about 2 inches long and have an orangeish-yellow face with large black eyes.