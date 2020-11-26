Girls missing from Arizona found safe after Navajo Police Amber Alert issued Tuesday

WINDOW ROCK, Arizona, Nov. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Navajo Division of Public Safety Amber Alert issued Tuesday for two children missing from Arizona was canceled Wednesday evening after the girls were found safe.

A statement issued by the Navajo Police Department confirmed the 7- and 14-year-old girls were recovered after they were taken Sunday from the house of their uncle, allegedly by his girlfriend, Kristy M. Pinal.

The Navajo Police statement says the children and Pinal disappeared after the uncle left to chop wood. Pinal later called the children’s mother to say she would return the children, but did not, the police statement says.

According to reports, the children were found in the company of Pinal.

“The case remains under investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available,” the Navajo Police Department statement says.