Global coronavirus death toll hits 200,000; China reports 10 days of no deaths

April 25 (UPI) — China reported Saturday no new coronavirus deaths for the 10th straight day as the world’s death toll from the pandemic surpassed 200,000.

The country has reported 4,636 deaths from COVID-19 and 83,901 confirmed cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Of the confirmed cases, 78,138 have recovered from the virus.

China’s National Health Commission reported that the total number of active cases was below 1,000.

The capital city of Wuhan in Hubei province where the first COVID-19 case was identified released 22 recovered patients from the hospital, the National Health Commission said.

The Chinese health authority reported six new cases on the mainland, including two imported cases.

As a result of the decline in new cases since a lockdown began in January, the country has started to ease restrictions.

Worldwide, there have been 2.86 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 810,000 recoveries and more than 200,000 deaths.

The United States has the most confirmed cases at 905,000 and 99,000 deaths.

Italy has the second-highest number of deaths at 25,969 deaths, with reported 192,994 cases and Spain has the second-highest number of cases at 219,764 cases, with 22,524 deaths.

The United States has six times the population of South Korea, which has 10,718 cases and 240 deaths reported.

The number of new cases in South Korea has remained below 20 for the eighth day in a row, according to South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The country also reported no new deaths Saturday for the second-straight day.

In Hong Kong, the government has reported 1,038 cases and four deaths.

To enforce quarantine, South Korea and Hong Kong have implemented the use of electronic wristbands which alert police if people in quarantine leave their homes.

Other countries have also enforced new restrictions.

Indonesia, which has reported 8,607 cases and 720 deaths, has halted domestic travel as the predominantly Muslim country marks the holy month of Ramadan.

Singapore has reported 12,693 cases and 12 deaths, according to the global tracker.

The country’s health ministry said more than 600 of the confirmed cases are migrant workers who isolated in dormitories. The government has been trying to isolate he dormitories, get workers tested and get symptomatic patients into quarantine facilities to control the spread.

India’s Ministry Home of Affairs said Friday that some stores that sell non-essential commodities will reopen despite a nationwide lockdown since late March. The lockdown will stay in place until May 3. The stores will have to follow social distancing guidelines and operate with half their normal staff, according to the ministry.

India has reported 24,530 cases and 780 deaths, according to the global tracker.

In New Zealand and Australia, Anzac Day’s dawn ceremonies were canceled because of coronavirus restrictions. The ceremonies mark April 25 as the date when allied soldiers landed on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey during World War I.

With the ceremonies canceled, many paid their respects from their driveways.

New Zealand has reported 1,461 cases and 18 deaths, according to the global tracker.

Australia has reported 6,677 cases and 79 deaths.