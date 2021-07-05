Golf pro shot dead on Georgia course; suspect at large

July 5 (UPI) — Authorities said a professional golfer was shot and killed over the weekend at a Georgia golf club by a suspect who is connected to the deaths of two other people and is still at large.

The golfer was identified by the Georgia PGA and the Georgia State Golf Association as Gene Siller.

“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our member, Gene Siller,” the Georgia PGA said on Twitter. “Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family.”

The Cobb County Police Department said in a statement Sunday that officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, about 27 miles north of Atlanta, at about 2:20 p.m. a day prior and found Siller, who worked there, unresponsive on the green of the 10th hole suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police said the suspect drove a white RAM 3500 pickup onto the golf course Saturday afternoon and shot Siller. In the bed of the truck, which was left at the scene, police discovered two more bodies, one of which was identified as Paul Pierson, the vehicle’s owner. Both individuals died of gunshot wounds, police said.

The Office of Emergency Management for Kennesaw State University, located near the country club, said via Twitter on Saturday following the shooting that police were hunting for a Hispanic man “considered armed and dangerous.”

PGA of American President Jim Richerson offered his condolences Sunday in a statement.

“We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller. The PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community,” he said.