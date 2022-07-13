Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill giving Californians right to sue gun makers

July 12 (UPI) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Tuesday giving victims of gun violence in California the right to sue irresponsible firearms makers and distributors for negligence.

“To the victims of gun violence and their families: California stands with you,” Newsom said in a statement. “The gun industry can no longer hide from the devastating harm their products cause.”

The bill allows individuals, local governments, and the California Attorney General to sue irresponsible manufacturers whose products are “abnormally dangerous” and distributors who sell guns that can be illegally converted or are sold to people banned from owning firearms.

Newsom said gun manufacturers and distributors have been shielded from the mass destruction they cause for too long.

“Nearly every industry is held to account when their products cause harm or injury except one, the gun industry,” Newsom said as he signed the bill in a tweeted video message. “Today, California’s going to change that.”