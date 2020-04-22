Gov. Herbert responds to Trump’s decision to reopen national parks, including 5 in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert is welcoming a move by the Trump administration to reopen the nation’s national parks, including five in the state of Utah.

In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, Herbert lauded Trump’s decision while encouraging Utahs to “recreate responsibly.”

“Following our announcement last week to reopen state parks to all visitors, I support a safe and structured reopening of Utah’s five national parks, and other national recreation areas. We look forward to working with local health departments in finalizing plans to safely get people back into Utah’s own Mighty Five,” Herbert said.

“Outdoor recreation is important to the health and wellness of Utahns. It’s a great way to escape cabin fever and relieve stress and anxiety brought upon by current circumstances. We cannot, however, relax our efforts to practice safe social distancing and responsible recreation,” Herbert cautioned.

“We all play a part in keeping one another safe, whether in our communities, or recreating at a state or national park. By working together, I believe we can safely reopen these areas.

Just last week, Herbert announced plans to allow the limited reopening of some non-essential businesses, including restaurants, which the governor said would be allowed to resume taking walk-in orders for carryout food, as long as social distancing was maintained.

Herbert said at the time, the easing of restrictions was in keeping with a three-part economic recovery plan put together by the state to battle COVID-19, including an urgent phase, a stabilization phase, and a recovery phase.

“I encourage Utahns to recreate responsibly. Stay close to home, and practice safe social distancing. Give others at least six-feet of separation on trails, golf courses, fishing docks, overlooks and other areas. Avoid unnecessary risks that may result in hospitalizations. Do not congregate at trailheads and other popular common areas.

“Stay home if you’re sick, or have symptoms of the coronavirus. Keep parks and recreation areas clean by packing out what you pack in, and respect facility closures like visitor centers, campgrounds and restrooms.”