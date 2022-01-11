Grand Co. Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help locating missing Moab woman

MOAB, Utah, Jan. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing Moab woman.

According to a GCSO Facebook post, “Jolene Marshall was last heard from late Friday the 7th/early hours of the 8th of January at her home in Moab.”

Marshall is approximately 50 years old with short brown hair. Investigators say she weighs around 170 pounds, and may be wearing a long, red wig.

Marshall is possibly driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler with Utah license plate W603UR.

The sheriff’s office says Marshall’s family is concerned for her well-being sighting a mental health condition.

Anyone who knows of Marshall’s whereabouts is asked to call the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-4321