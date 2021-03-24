Grounded container ship blocks traffic on Suez Canal

March 24 (UPI) — A large container ship blocked traffic on the Suez Canal after running aground on Tuesday.

The 13,000-foot-long container ship Ever Given became stuck horizontally along the vital oil and natural gas tradeline blocking 42 northbound vessels and 64 vessels traveling south, Bloomberg reported.

Ever Given ran aground early Tuesday local time and tracking data showed it remained in the same position as of 2 a.m. Wednesday local time in Cairo, after tug goats were unsuccessful in re-floating the vessel.

Ever Given was carrying goods from China to Rotterdam, Netherlands, as part of a northbound convoy when it became stuck in the canal, shipping agent GAC said, according to The Guardian.

“The ship was fifth in the northbound convoy. None of the vessels before it were affected, but the 15 behind it were detained at anchorages waiting for the canal to be cleared. The southbound convoy was also blocked,” GAC said.