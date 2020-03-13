Guatemalan woman, unborn child die after fall from border barrier

March 13 (UPI) — A pregnant Guatemalan woman and her unborn child died after falling while attempting to scale a border barrier near El Paso, Texas, the Guatemalan consulate said Thursday.

The consulate said the woman, Miriam Estefany Giron Luna, 19, fell nearly 20 feet from the steel mesh border wall in Clint, Texas, on Saturday and landed on her back.

Giron Luna was about seven months pregnant and sustained a brain hemorrhage, damage to her liver and kidneys, a fractured pelvis, and other injuries.

She died on Tuesday after multiple surgeries, including an emergency C-section that was unable to save the life of the child.

“Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, her unborn child did not survive,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Dilver Israel Diaz Garcia, 26, accompanied Giron Luna at the time of the incident and went searching for help after the fall. He was in Border Patrol custody.

CBP’s Office of Professional Accountability said it is reviewing the incident and the Department of Homeland’s Security’s Office of the Inspector General and the Guatemalan government have been notified.