Harvey Weinstein moved to Rikers Island infirmary

March 6 (UPI) — Corrections officials moved Harvey Weinstein to Rikers Island from a New York hospital Thursday, his publicist said.

Weinstein was moved from Bellevue Hospital to the infirmary unit at Rikers Island after the former Hollywood mogul, 67, had a heart procedure Wednesday. Doctors inserted a stent about a week after he was convicted of sex assault and rape, his publicist, Juda Engelmayer, told CNN.

Engelmayer said he was being moved to Rikers — New York City’s main jail complex — Thursday afternoon.

Weinstein was placed in the North Infirmary Command which has a special unit allowing for protective custody for high-profile inmates.

His lawyer, Arthur Aidala said he was “in good shape” after medical attendants detected heart palpitations and high blood pressure last week following his conviction.

“He’s handling things as well as can be expected,” Aidala said.

Weinstein was convicted of first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape for assaults in 2013 and 2006, and acquitted on two more serious predatory counts.

He is set to be sentenced for those charges Wednesday and faces additional charges in Los Angeles.