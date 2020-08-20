HelloFresh issues recall of onions related to salmonella outbreak

Aug. 20 (UPI) — The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that food delivery service HelloFresh has recalled onions in its meal kits due to a potential salmonella contamination.

HelloFresh said it was informed by one of its ingredient suppliers that it is conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence of salmonella and encouraged customers to discard all onions received from May 8 through July 31.

“Customers should immediately discard all onions received,” the company said. “We also recommend extra caution in disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come in direct contact with these products, as recommended by the FDA.”

In its recall notice, HelloFresh noted that cooking the onions thoroughly at 165 degrees, as instructed by the recipe, will kill the salmonella bacteria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there have been 869 cases of salmonella related to the recalled onions in 47 and that 116 people have been hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Last week, Spokane Produce recalled various salsa products made from onions related to the outbreak.