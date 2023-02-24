Hiker found deceased at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Arizona, Feb. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Wisconsin man was found deceased on Friday, Feb. 17, on the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park.

The 56-year-old victim, from Pewaukee, Wis., was attempting a day hike to the Colorado River and back, says a statement from Grand Canyon National Park.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a 3 p.m. call regarding an unresponsive hiker.

“National Park Service search and rescue personnel arrived on scene at approximately 3:30 p.m. and pronounced the individual deceased,” the GCNP statement says.

“An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.”