Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

March 23 (UPI) — Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Clinton, the 74-year-old former secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate, shared the news in a tweet stating that she was experiencing mild symptoms.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine,” she wrote. “I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

Clinton added that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, tested negative and was not exhibiting symptoms. He was quarantining until their household “is fully in the clear.”

The news came the same day that White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in five months.