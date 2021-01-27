Homeland security warns of domestic extremism threat

Jan. 27 (UPI) — The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism advisory bulletin Wednesday warning of a heightened threat throughout the United States inspired by an attack at the U.S. Capitol three weeks ago.

The government said domestic extremists have targeted those with opposing views regarding issues such as COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results, immigration and police use of force.

“Information suggests that some ideologically motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” the bulletin reads.

These extremists may be emboldened by the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and could remain a threat through early 2021, the Biden administration said. The advisory runs through April 30.

The department called on the public to report suspicious activity, including threats and online activity, to local law enforcement officials or the FBI.

Thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to disrupt Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote for President Joe Biden. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the violence and more than 100 people have been arrested and charged for their involvement.