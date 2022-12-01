Honda recalls 117,445 Ridgeline pickup trucks for faulty rearview camera

Nov. 30 (UPI) — Honda has issued a recall for 117,445 Ridgeline pickup trucks produced between 2017 and 2019 because opening and closing the rear tailgate may break a wiring harness that is crucial to the vehicles’ rearview camera.

Honda has received over 3,400 warranty claims related to the issue, though no injuries have been reported in connection to it, government officials said.

Affected owners will be contacted in January and instructed to go to Honda dealerships, where faulty wiring harnesses will be replaced with new ones for free. Honda said it will reimburse owners who paid out-of-pocket to repair the faulty wiring.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s campaign number is 22V867000 and Honda’s number for this recall is 6RW.

Owners are encouraged to enter their vehicle’s 17-digit vehicle identification number into the NHTSA’s website to see if they are subject to a recall.