Horse-drawn buggy overturns in Kentucky creek, killing 4 children

A heavy rainstorm in northeastern Kentucky turned tragic late Wednesday after a horse-drawn buggy overturned while crossing a flooded creek.

The Kentucky State Police confirmed that six people were in the buggy at the time of the incident, including one adult who has been accounted for and five children. Four of the children have been found and pronounced dead, while the other remained missing as of early Thursday morning.

The horse pulling the buggy reportedly lost its footing and slipped while crossing the floodwaters, causing the buggy to overturn.

Missi Mosley, a nearby resident, rushed to the scene with her boyfriend when they heard the emergency call on a police scanner. The two were able to pull the horse out of the creek, but they saw little else in the murky floodwaters, according to WKYT-TV.

“It was devastating,” Mosley told the news station. “The waters are so swift, and the rain was pouring down. It was just a somber feeling.”

Emergency crews stated that the muddy water was not helping with search and rescue efforts. Helicopters were called in to assist in the search, while people on the ground scoured the area using flashlights.

The incident occurred in Peasticks in Bath County, Ky., a small community about 50 miles east of Lexington.

“Sadly, we have lost our first Bath County citizen to coronavirus. Tragically, we have also had five Amish children swept away by floodwaters this evening after the heavy rain we’ve experienced today. I ask that you please remember these individuals, and their families in your prayers this evening, and the days ahead,” Rogers said.

Rain gauges in the area reported 1.25 inches to 1.5 inches of rain had fallen Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

While showers will persist in the area on Friday, rainfall will not be nearly as heavy. Drier weather is forecast to return on Saturday.