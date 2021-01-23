House Democrats call on Biden to commute all federal death sentences

By
United Press International
-
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., led a call by 37 House Democrats asking President Joe Biden to commute the death sentences of all 50 people on federal death row. File Photo by Michael M. Santiago/UPI

Jan. 23 (UPI) — A group of three dozen House Democrats signed a letter Friday asking President Joe Biden to commute the death sentences of all federal death row inmates and work to dismantle the form of punishment at the federal level.

The plea comes on the heels of 13 executions carried out by the Trump administration since July, a legacy the Democrats described as “one of carnage and unrestrained violence.” They called on Biden, who has voiced his opposition to the death penalty, to emphasize rehabilitation for offenders in his Justice Department, not execution.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here