House overwhelmingly passes $484B coronavirus stimulus bill

April 23 (UPI) — The House on Thursday voted in favor of a $484 billion coronavirus aid bill, sending it to President Donald Trump’s desk for a signature.

The measure had strong bipartisan support, with a 388-5 vote.

The legislation is the fourth stimulus package to pass Congress in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 47,000 and sickened another 864,000 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The measure includes another $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. The PPP, initially set up to provide $350 billion in loans to small businesses to survive the coronavirus crisis, ran out of money last week. In this round, $60 billion of the funding is specifically set aside for underbanked businesses.

The deal also includes $60 billion in economic disaster assistance loans and grants, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing. Out of the testing funds, $11 billion is set aside for states while the federal government will also get some of the funding.