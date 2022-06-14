House panel pushes back next Jan. 6 hearing to Thursday due to ‘technical issues’

June 14 (UPI) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that it has pushed back its third public hearing by one day.

The House committee began public hearings last week. The first occurred on Thursday night and the second on Monday morning. The panel is expected to hold several hearings between now and September on the Jan. 6 attack, which it has been investigating for about a year.

The third hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, but it’s been pushed back to Thursday due to “technical issues,” according to Rep. Zoe Lofgren D-Calif., a member of the committee.

The next hearing is expected to focus on former President Donald Trump‘s actions related to the Capitol assault, and particularly attempts to use the Justice Department to spread phony claims that the 2020 election was rigged for Joe Biden. No investigation, review or federal court has ever found evidence suggesting voter fraud against Trump.

In fact, former Attorney General William Barr said the election was the most secure in U.S. history. His opposition to Trump’s fraud claims were highlighted during Monday’s hearing.

Barr said in a videotaped deposition that Trump refused to accept the election results, and that he feared that Trump was losing touch with reality.

At the first hearing last Thursday, Barr said on video that there was no widespread fraud related to the election and that Ivanka Trump had even agreed with that conclusion.

Before the delay, the committee had planned to hold the third and fourth hearings on Wednesday and Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the one-day delay will also apply to the fourth hearing. If it does, that session will be held sometime Friday.