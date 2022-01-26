House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek re-election in 2022

Jan. 26 (UPI) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Tuesday that she will run for re-election in Congress.

Pelosi, who represents a Congressional district including San Francisco, made the announcement in a video shared to Twitter as she cited dangers facing democracy such as the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol and restrictive state voting laws.

“While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” she said. “Our democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the U.S. Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights. This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy.”