House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, several lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

April 8 (UPI) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as several other lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The top Democrat in the House returned a positive result just days after she tested negative, her office said. The confirmed test comes a day after she attended a White House event with President Joe Biden.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” her office said in a statement.

“The speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. [She] will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

Pelosi, 82, attended an event with Biden on Thursday at which she did not wear a mask.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday that Biden tested negative the night after Pelosi’s visit during which the two did not come into close contact with one another.

“All of their interactions were publicly available,” she said, stating the White House is continuing to follow strict COVID-19 protocols.

“Every member of the staff is on a regular testing protocol,” she said. “If you’re going to see him in person, whether you’re traveling with him or you’re meeting in the Oval Office, you will be tested.”

Following Pelosi’s announcement several other lawmakers confirmed they had been infected by the virus, including Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, who had both attended the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson earlier in the day.

Warnock, via Twitter, said he tested positive for the virus during a routine test late Thursday afternoon.

“I’m so thankful to be both vaccinated & boosted, and at the advice of the Attending Physician I plan to isolate,” he said.

Collins’ office released a statement on the Republican’s condition, stating she was experiencing mild symptoms. She also tested positive Thursday afternoon, it said.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., who also tested positive on Thursday, said in a statement that he was “only experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms and fatigue.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive Wednesday and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., tested positive Tuesday night.