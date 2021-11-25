Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama

Nov. 25 (UPI) — Local authorities are looking for answers Thursday after finding hundreds of FedEx packages discarded in a ravine in an Alabama county north of Birmingham.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that about 300 to 400 boxes in various sizes were found in the ravine located on private land on Wednesday.

“Hopefully we will have some answers soon,” sheriff’s officials wrote.

After being contacted by authorities, FedEx sent “multiple trucks and drivers from all over the south” to recover the packages. Officials said work to load up the packages would begin “as the sun comes up” on Thanksgiving. A deputy was to remain on scene until the work is finished.

Authorities didn’t speculate on who might be responsible for the dumped packages, but issued thanks for employees for coming to work on the holiday.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon told AL.com the packages had been at the scene within the last 24 hours and that deputies would stay with them until trucks arrived to collect them.

“It’s not a very deep ravine, and they’ll be able to hand carry the boxes onto trucks,” Moon said. “It’ll be easier at first light.”

FedEx employees said that they will know what happened after the packages are scanned.