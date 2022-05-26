Hyundai recalls 239,00 vehicles over exploding seat belts

May 26 (UPI) — Hyundai has recalled some 239,000 vehicles over reports that seat belts may explode “abnormally” during a crash.

The Seoul-based automaker said the pyrotechnic-type seat belt pretensioners may deploy, sending metal fragments into the interior compartment of the vehicle, possibly injuring occupants.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said two people in the United States and one person in Singapore was injured by the seat belt problem.

The recall includes 2019-22 Hyundai Accents, 2021-23 Hyundai Elantras and 2021-22 Hyundai Elantra HEVs. The company said owners of the vehicle will be notified by mail to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai dealer to have repairs made at no cost.

The repair consists of attaching a cap to the seat belts’ pretensioners, which tighten the seat belts into place in the event of a crash.