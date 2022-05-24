Multi-vehicle crash near American Fork closes 5 southbound lanes on I-15

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Seven vehicles were involved in two crashes almost simultaneously near here Monday night, briefly closing all five southbound lanes of I-15.

Two crashes were dispatched in roughly the same area within minutes of each other just after 7 p.m., said Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman.. Three vehicles were involved in what was believed to be the first crash, one rolling over.

Four were in the crash believed secondary to the other, he said, although details were still sketchy as of 8 p.m. Two of the southbound lanes were reopened by then.

Amazingly, injuries appear to be minor with only three people being examined at the scene, Roden said, but no one apparently, at least not initially, needing an ambulance.