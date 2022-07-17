Idaho golf cart crash kills one, injures four

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho, July 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and four others seriously injured in a golf cart accident in northern Idaho.

“The driver of a golf cart occupied by five adults lost control of their vehicle while traveling southbound on West Lakeshore Road, causing it to roll over,” according to an Idaho State Police press release.

“Four occupants were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital, and one occupant was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The golf cart was occupied by a 57-year-old female driver, a 45-year-old male passenger, a 56-year-old male passenger, a 52-year-old female passenger, as well as the 52-year-old male victim who died at the scene.

All five were from the Spokane area, according to Idaho State Police.

Traffic on West Lakeshore Road in Bonner County was blocked in both directions for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.

Names were not released, although next of kin have been notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.