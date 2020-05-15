Idaho officials: 2 people, 14 dogs dead after crash of truck carrying pets for adoption

SHELLEY, Idaho, May 15, 2020 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Two people and 14 dogs were killed after a Friday morning crash on Interstate 15 west of Shelley, south of Idaho Falls.

Christopher Kracht, 40, was transporting 48 dogs to Calgary, Alberta with Ann Watson, 38, in a rented Ford Econoline box truck, according to a article from the East Idaho News.

At about 6 a.m., Kracht drove off the interstate into the median and struck an embankment, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. Kracht was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Both were from Phoenix working with a nonprofit animal rescue network.

The Idaho State Police reports the dogs, of various breeds and sizes, were being taken to Canada for adoption and appeared to have been in kennels. Eighteen surviving animals were found and are being cared for by local veterinarians and the Blackfoot Animal Shelter. Sixteen dogs were unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon.

Photo: Idaho State Police

“Despite searching the interstate area, troopers have been unable to locate any more of the missing dogs,” an ISP news release says. “Anyone who locates a stray animal in the area is urged to contact Bingham County Animal Control.”

A representative of the animal rescue network told troopers they were on their way to Bingham County to pick up the remaining dogs and take them to Canada where shelters are waiting to place them in adopted homes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.