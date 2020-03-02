Indonesia confirms first COVID-19 cases; clusters skyrocket in South Korea, Italy

March 2 (UPI) — The infectious and deadly coronavirus continued to spread worldwide Monday with Indonesia confirming its first cases of COVID-19 as worries over the virus’ transmission ballooned along with the growing clusters in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Many of more than 65 infected nations and territories recorded their first cases in the past few weeks, with five nations announcing cases over Saturday, according to the World Health Organization. On Sunday, Scotland, the Czech Republic, and the Dominican Republic added their names to the list.

And on Monday, Indonesia confirmed its first two COVID-19 patients.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters a 64-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 after having come into contact with a Japanese citizen who tested positive for the virus late last month in neighboring Malaysia.

“When we received information [concerning the Japanese citizen], a team in Indonesia immediately traced who the Japanese citizen met with,” Widodo told reporters Monday at the State Palace. “We checked, and this morning I received a report from the health minister that they tested positive for the coronavirus.”

The news comes as cases and deaths continue to skyrocket in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

On Monday, South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 476 new cases since 4 p.m. the day prior and four additional deaths, increasing its death toll to 22.

South Korea’s 4,212 cases are the most outside of China, where the virus emerged in December.

Nearly 60 percent of its cases are connected to the secretive Shincheonji Church of Jesus and center around the southeastern city of Daegu where the sect maintains a strong presence, the CDC said.

On Sunday evening, Italy announced its number of cases had increased by some 50 percent to 1,694, most of which were located in the nation’s northern region, and 34 deaths. And Iran said it had 978 confirmed infections and 54 deaths, 11 more than the day prior.

The rapid increases prompted Australia’s chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, to declare they can no longer ensure those infected with COVID-19 will not enter the country.

The island nation prohibited non-citizens who had visited China within 14 days of attempting to enter Australia and applied the same rule to those coming from Iran on Monday. Also from Sunday, any nationals returning to Australia from Iran will need to self-isolate for the virus’ two-week incubation period.

Murphy said the measures are to slow down the virus’ spread in Australia, but they won’t stop new cases from entering its borders.

“It is no longer possible to absolutely prevent new cases coming in, given the increasing changes in epidemiology around the country,” he said.

The island nation also increased its travel advisory to Level 2 to exercise a high degree of caution when traveling to Italy, with select regions receiving a Level 3, urging travelers to reconsider their plans. Australian health professionals returning from those nations will also be urged to self-isolate themselves for two weeks before going back to work.

On Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned the outbreak could become a pandemic.

The nation currently has 29 confirmed cases of the virus and one death, which was confirmed on Sunday.

Chinese health officials on Monday reported 42 deaths from the day prior, increasing the death toll for mainland China from the coronavirus to 2,912.

All of the deaths were reported in Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is where the virus COVID-19 is believed to have emerged in December before spreading across the globe.

The figures were released early Monday in China’s National Health Commission’s daily update, reporting 202 new confirmed cases of the virus, all but four reported in Hubei.