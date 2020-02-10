Iowa Democratic Party awards Buttigieg 14 delegates, Sanders 12

Feb. 10 (UPI) — The Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday announced it had updated its results from last week’s troubled caucuses, awarding Pete Buttigieg 14 national delegates and Bernie Sanders 12.

The updated figures followed the party announcing it was reviewing the results of 95 precincts that had requested it to do so. The new figures come from revisions to 55 precinct reports, it said.

The updated results released Sunday showed Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., continued his slim 0.1 percent lead over Sanders, a senator from Vermont, with 564 state delegate equivalents, or SDEs, to Sanders’ 561. Following 100 percent of precincts reporting last Thursday from the Monday vote, both men were awarded 11 national delegates each.

Sanders, however, maintained his hold on the popular vote.

Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir told CNN that they plan to request a partial recanvass of the results on Monday.

“You can expect us to be asking the Iowa Democratic Party for a recanvass of the discrepancies that we have identified and found for them. We’ll be searching for and identifying even more,” Shakir said. “It’s been handled incompetently from our perspective, and we’ll be asking them to take a look at some of these obvious discrepancies that have affected our count, and I think after it is all said and done, it should be the case that we have the same number of national delegates as Pete Buttigieg.”

The Iowa Democratic Party also said that following the update, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren would receive eight national delegates instead of five as originally tabulated and former Vice President Joe Biden would receive six instead of two. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar stayed pat with one.

The updated results follow last week’s caucuses vote, the results from which have been repeatedly delayed due to being riddled with inconsistencies caused by a new mobile phone application.

Following the delayed results, DNC Chair Tom Perez called for a recanvass of the caucuses.

“Enough is enough,” Perez tweeted. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to ensure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

The Iowa Democratic Party announced Saturday it would be reviewing the reports from 95 precincts after the campaigns of Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren each submitted their own evidence of inconsistencies in its count of the caucuses.

“The top priority of the IDP continues to be ensuring the accuracy of reported data as the process moves towards completion,” it said.