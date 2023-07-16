Israeli PM Netanyahu hospitalized, ‘doing well’ after passing out at home

July 15 (UPI) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly “doing well” after his office confirmed he was admitted to the emergency department of a hospital near Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Netanyahu, 73, briefly lost consciousness and fell at his home in the town of Caesarea and was feeling poorly when admitted to the hospital.

Doctors later confirmed he passed initial tests, pointing to dehydration as likely the biggest factor.

Israel is in the midst of a major heat wave with temperatures eclipsing 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas.

Netanyahu is now undergoing further testing at the Sheba Medical Center in the Israeli city of Tel Hashomer.

“Following the recommendation of the doctors, the Prime Minister continues to undergo additional routine tests,” his office told the Jerusalem Post in a statement.

According to Hebrew-language media, Netanyahu briefly lost consciousness at his home in Caesarea, Israel, but then recovered quickly and drove himself to the hospital, Israeli broadcaster i24 News reported.

Early reports indicated the Israeli leader struck his head “hard on the floor” when he passed out, the outlet said.

One of his two sons is with him in the hospital while his wife, Sara Netanyahu was en route to join him.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid wished Netanyahu a full recovery in a brief message posted in Hebrew on Twitter.

In October 2022, the prime minister was brought to the emergency room at Shaare Zedek Medical Center after fainting during Yom Kippur prayers at a Jerusalem synagogue.

He was released after all the results of the tests he performed came out normal.